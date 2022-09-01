The Hume Conservatorium has organised an exciting weekend of classical music for the first Chamber Music Festival.
After two years of cancellations due to COVID-19, Hume Conservatorium chair Ed Suttle said there was nothing to stop this year's festival from going ahead.
"Last year it was one of the worst sets of phone calls I have had to make to tell the musicians who had committed to come that it was cancelled," he said.
This year those musicians will bring life to Goulburn with what Mr Suttle described as a "broad set of different types of music" that would cater to everyone.
The festival will take place from September 16-18 and feature gala performances from Ensemble Offspring, The Sydney Chamber Choir, Simon Tedeschi and George Washingmachine.
"It's the first time we've ever done anything like this," Mr Suttle said.
At the Friday night gala, Ensemble Offspring's musical mavericks Claire Edwardes (marimba) and Jason Noble (bass clarinet) will join forces with acclaimed American harpist Emily Granger. The trio will unearth masterpieces from the depths of living musical imagination with their three monolithic instruments.
On Saturday morning local artists Richard Lane and Glenn Amer will take audiences on a trip down memory lane with songs they danced to. Before the morning concert, you can learn a few quick steps for free with the Goulburn Social Dance Club. The duo will perform songs such as Blue Moon, The Way You Look Tonight and A Nightingale sang in Berkeley Square.
Extraordinary concert pianist, Simon Tedeschi, will provide Saturday afternoon entertainment. Tedeschi is one of Australia's best-loved classical musicians, performing everything from Mozart and Chopin to Debussy and Prokofiev for orchestras, festivals, and venues around the world, from Sydney Opera House to Carnegie Hall.
With a long-harboured love of jazz, and three celebrated albums of Gershwin's music to his name, on Saturday Tedeschi will team up with jazz vocalist and violinist, George Washingmachine, for something a little different: Gershwin favourites and classic jazz standards by Cole Porter, Oscar Peterson, Fats Waller and more.
On Saturday evening a gala performance at St Saviours Cathedral will take place with schools and Hume Conservatorium's community choir Vocalocal performing with the Sydney Chamber Choir.
Mr Suttle said Saturday evening would be the "feature concert" bringing together community and professional performances.
The choirs will be followed by a very special performance by Paul Stanhope's Requiem. The Requiem has been nominated in the Apra Amcos Art Music Awards for Work of the Year Choral and it will be an incredible opportunity to see this work.
On both Friday and Saturday nights, the Festival Club Cabaret will feature local acts Glenn Amer and Richard Lane and The Mike Baker Organ Trio.
The Hume Chamber Music Festival will showcase some of the best Chamber Music across the weekend.
You can purchase a season pass for just $140 through the Hume Conservatorium website.
