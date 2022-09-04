Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Mighty Playwrights program to see seven creative youth plays performed at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre

Updated September 4 2022 - 7:48am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The young playwrights with their mentors. Picture supplied

Stories from seven young playwrights are just about ready to be shared with the community.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.