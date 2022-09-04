Stories from seven young playwrights are just about ready to be shared with the community.
Now in its third year, the Mighty Playwrights Program continues to elevate the voices of young creative storytellers.
Advertisement
Run by the Goulburn Mulwaree Library in conjunction with the Lieder Theatre Company, the multi award-winning program guides primary school students through the process of writing an original stage play.
This year's short plays can be seen in all their splendour on Wednesday, September 21 and Thursday, September 22 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
The performances are set to surprise audiences with their depth, humour, and impact in a unique night of theatre for the whole family.
Designed to be a creative celebration rather than a competition, the Mighty Playwrights Program asks schools to nominate an upper-primary student with an active imagination.
The program seeks out those who carry a bright creative spark, but may not yet be proficient communicators or writers.
The young playwrights emerge with a genuine play script and a new awareness of the power of their own words.
Previous playwrights have gone on to become avid writers, school leaders, leaders in the Library's peer reading program, and actors and stage managers of major local theatre productions.
This unique literacy experience is the only program of its kind in Australia, connecting regional schools, public libraries, and community theatre.
This year's Mighty Playwrights, aged just 10 to 12 years, are Ellie Bale from Windellama Public School, Riley Jordan-Fermor from Goulburn North Public School, Indie Miners from the Crescent School, Stella Moore Thompson from Tirranna Public School, Zara Ridley from Wollondilly Public School, Keida Voorden from Tallong Public School, and Adele Wakefield from St Joseph's Primary School.
The young Playwrights have spent eight weeks in the Library, working with a mentor to create their play scripts, using only their own ideas and creativity.
The stories they have created are full of humour, drama, tension, and fun. All the same things you'd expect to see in a smash hit movie or theatre production anywhere in the world.
Now, a huge team of four directors, 20 actors, and 12 designers and crew members from the Lieder Theatre Company are transforming the play scripts into full-scale stage productions, complete with amazing lighting, original music, and all the bells and whistles available at the new Performing Arts Centre.
This year, Goulburn Mulwaree Library is also thrilled to welcome the birth of the Mighty Tunesmiths, a team of teen musicians from Hume Conservatorium being mentored in composing original themes and soundscapes for each play, along with Goulburn Regional Art Gallery's Afternoon Art Club students who are providing original illustrations for the theatre program and published book of this year's scripts.
Whether your interest is in the power of live theatre, lifelong learning, community spirit, or just plain fun, Mighty Playwrights will delight audiences of all ages.
Tickets can be purchased through Goulburn Mulwaree Library and the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.