Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Queanbeyan man who allegedly broke into house and demanded drug money granted bail

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 8 2022 - 5:17am, first published 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Court House. Picture by Dominic Unwin

A magistrate has granted bail for a Queanbeyan man who allegedly broke into a Goulburn house and demanded drug money.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.