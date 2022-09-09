Goulburn pays tribute to 'remarkable' Queen Elizabeth II

Goulburn is in mourning today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.
Residents woke to the news this morning that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland, marking the first change to Australia's head of state in seven decades.
In town, flags are at half-mast outside Goulburn Mulwaree Council chambers, greyhound club and Wakefield Park while people have shared their thoughts on the sad news.
Mayor Peter Walker said despite her remarkable life she was, above all else, a mother, grandmother and great mother.
"It's a very sad day, that lady took to the throne before I was even born," he told the Post.
"She has been admired by everyone in the world. No matter what religion or faction you are. She had an ability to push past that.
"She has all but demanded total respect. But above all else she has always been a mum, grandmother and now great-grandmother.
"I'm glad she passed away at Balmoral. She always said that was her home and Buckingham Palace was work. It was very fitting.
"We [council] will be doing something. We have to make sure we follow protocol but until then flags will remain at half-mast until the funeral."
Goulburn resident Nigel Wingad told the Post she was a shining light in dark times.
"It is [overwhelming]," he said.
"She was out there during the Blitz doing things, helping people who got bombed in London.
"Despite the goings with the Royal Family on she's the one who has never been embroiled in anything."
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman described her as an 'incredible leader' who shoed an 'unwavering commitment' to her duty as monarch.
"Extremely saddened to hear of the news this morning of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away at the age of 96," she wrote on Facebook.
"NSW will mourn today the passing of an incredible leader.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II took the throne at just 25 and went on to become the longest-reigning British monarch, Australian sovereign and leader of the Commonwealth of Nations, which she navigated for seven decades.
"She has served with dignity, courage and above all unwavering commitment.
"I know all of you will join me in extending our deepest sympathies to all members of the Royal family who have not only lost a great leader but a mother, grandmother and great grandmother."
Her sentiments were shared by federal member for Hume Angus Taylor who said people would reflect on a 'remarkable' life.
"Australians today will be waking to the sad news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing," his statement read.
"A family is mourning a mother, grandmother, great grandmother and the world is mourning the loss of a true servant leader.
"The world will be grieving not just the loss of a remarkable life, but the stability that it brought.
"Across her 70-year reign, Queen Elizabeth II led the Commonwealth with an unwavering and streadfast sense of duty. The world is a better place for her leadership.
"My thoughts are with the Royal Family and my hopes are with King Charles III to continue her legacy of stable and selfless leadership.
"May she rest in peace."
Journalist living in the beautiful Southern Highlands. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0447071584.
