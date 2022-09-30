A spring clean has helped spawn an award-winning advocacy program.
Kids are given free access to clothes, shoes, work and homewares at the Mulwaree High School opportunity shop, earning the school a Secretary's Award for an outstanding initiative.
"I saw a need for the community [of young people] for access to home goods and clothing," says Principal Sally Curry who launched the idea five years ago.
"I started cleaning up at my own house and you take those goods down to Vinnies, but for some of our kids they can't then afford to pay those costs."
Read also: Heaven's bells, a symphony of sound
Mrs Curry said the response was "instantaneous" to the idea with the board agreeing to pursue it and with a flurry of donations from staff cleanouts during a holiday break, the school emerged with enough goods to stock the shelves in the lead up to Christmas.
"We don't do it for this [award], though it is lovely though to be recognised, absolutely, but it's not necessary - the smile on the kids faces when you know they've wrapped someone a present is all we need.
"We started in September-October coming back from holidays and moving towards Christmas, we had the shop in one of our deputy's office at the time and it was chaotic and bedlam, but beautiful.
"Knowing that they had something to give at Christmas was reward enough - but this is lovely and we're humbled to receive the award."
Mrs Curry said students also played a part with volunteers opening the doors initially, before the leadership class took charge and now the shop opens two days a week during lunch with the school's social justice committee heading up the program.
Importantly, the school has placed no limitations on the shop and keeps no formal inventory.
"They just open the doors and help kids, there's no questions, there's no rules - if you're in need then you're in need," Mrs Curry said.
"It's a great place for people to donate goods and a really great thing for kids if they are in need."
Young people going into temporary accommodation can get pots, pans and other homewares, while high vis gear for work experience is also up for grabs.
Mrs Curry said they were also able to put some gift ideas on the shelves around Fathers' and Mothers' Days.
"So you can get them a present and wrap it up - so it's a way of being able to show love for the people you care about without having to pay money and that stress," she said.
"You have to say thank you and you have to smile - that's all we expect of the kids."
Mrs Curry said the real value was in the people who continue to donate goods.
"I'd like to thank everyone whose been on board over the five years - it's all good to have an idea, but it takes people to make it work and there has been a lot of people to fuel this."
She said Pru Goward, Daniel Strickland with Mission Australia and Anglicare had all played a big part in getting it started, but continue to help to this day.
"For me I'd love to see other schools take on the initiative, I can see such value and power in it for the community," Mrs Curry said.
"However, I like that idea too, that it's bigger than our school - it's a community resource - it's something that I don't see disappearing in a hurry - it will be around for a long long time and that's important to me that it's something people can rely on."
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.