When it all comes together, it can we "awe inspiring" and lift the spirit to new places.
That's how Saint Saviour's Cathedral bell-ringing master, Dr Christopher O'Mahoney feels about his craft and its complex interplay of music and mathematics.
READ MORE:
"When it's very precise and even, people notice," he said.
The Goulburn resident of the past three years has channeled his experience into Saint Saviour's since joining the bellringing team in December, 2019. They've been particularly busy this year with several events marking the Cathedral's 150th anniversary.
Next week, from Tuesday afternoon, October 4 to lunchtime Thursday, October 6, Saint Saviour's will host 12 to 14 elite bell-ringers from around Australia and New Zealand as part of a tour.
ALSO READ:
They include Tom Perrins, current Australia and New Zealand Association of Bell-ringers president, whose family is steeped in the art.
The tower captains of Saint Peter's Cathedral, Adelaide and of Wellington cathedral will also be there.
The visit is part of a wider tour.
"It's a coup that people want to come here," Dr O'Mahoney said.
"It's a feather in our cap and we're happy to host them.
"...Rest assured, we have installed some very effective sound control, so rather than sounding intrusive, the people of Goulburn should be treated to a delightful background soundscape throughout the event."
They will join the local team of eight, ringing Saint Saviour's 12 bells.
The bells came to Goulburn from their previous home - Saint Mark's Church in Leicester, UK. When Saint Mark's was declared redundant, Goulburn was able to snap up the bells and give them a new life in Australia.
They were installed as part of a bicentennial project in 1988, with the help of significant local support and fundraising.
ALSO READ:
The eight bells, now named for ships that sailed in the First Fleet, were cast in 1872 - exactly 150 years ago.
The bells will be muffled next week, just as they were to mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.
Dr O'Mahoney said the group was always on the lookout for volunteer bell ringers willing to learn the art.
Anyone wishing to see the ringers and the bells in action, is invited to do so on Wednesday, October 5 from 5pm.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.