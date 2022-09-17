Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Make-A-Wish Australia volunteer Sharon Wilson to celebrate 25th anniversary at Dinner Dance

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 18 2022 - 5:29am, first published September 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at the 2021 Make-A-Wish Goulburn Ball, Sharon Wilson is on the right. Picture supplied

Sharon Wilson is a real-life genie, you won't find her in a lamp, but she does grant wishes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.