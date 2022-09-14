The brakes will be applied to major projects in Goulburn Mulwaree over the next few years in favour of road and infrastructure maintenance.
With Goulburn's Aquatic Centre, performing arts venue and hockey complex completed or near-finished, the council's operations director, Matt O'Rourke, is calling for closer focus on transport and stormwater infrastructure.
"My view is that if those sort of (major) projects can't continue in coming years in the absence of grant opportunities," he told the most recent council meeting.
Furthermore, if there was a conflict between grant applications for large projects or roads, he argued the latter should take priority. However, ultimately this was a decision for councillors, Mr O'Rourke said.
The council is wading through a long list of rain-damaged roads, using state Disaster Funding.
But Mr O'Rourke said heavy rain in the past few years had placed ongoing pressure on roads and associated infrastructure.
In 2021/22, Goulburn recorded 1072mm, well above the 650mm annual average and the 425mm registered in 2019/20. Over the same period, the council's road service requests from people rose from 1140 to 1934 in 2021/22.
"Responding to these requests often requires temporary repairs with more substantial ones to follow," Mr O'Rourke said.
"The substantial repairs can require unbudgeted expenditure, prompting additional funds to be sourced."
Councillors endorsed his recommendation to undertake an updated condition assessment of the road network. It will be scored on a one to five scale, with the former being 'good,' three being 'satisfactory' and five described as 'very poor.'
Mr O'Rourke expected it to show an increase in the number of roads rated 'poor' or 'very poor,' given the heavy rain.
He told councillors that in order to maintain the network in a satisfactory condition or better, annual asset renewal should match depreciation. This was $12.5 million, with inflation over the past two years taken into account.
If 40 per cent of this were grant funded, the council would have to allocate $7.5m from revenue.
In 2022/23, the council will undertake $16m in transport asset renewal and rehabilitation, with 80pc of this grant funded. But Mr O'Rourke says this split is unique, with a substantial one-off grant (Windellama Road), accounting for the majority.
Grants have also flowed for Carrick Road, Mountain Ash Road, timber bridges, footpaths and walking tracks.
He expects the level of grant funding to drop in coming years, prompting a change in focus.
"Following the impact of recent rain, years of additional funding allocations will be required to implement repair works and will move the focus from creating new community facilities to road network repairs, renewals and upgrades," Mr O'Rourke said.
There are 800km of sealed roads, 380km unsealed, 39 bridges, 63 culverts and 2600 minor culverts in Goulburn Mulwaree. The council area also has 150km of footpath.
Councillors endorsed the funding approach.
Cr Bob Kirk said many in the community had been "adversely affected" by the roads' condition.
"A lot of work has been done but there's more to do," he said.
Cr Jason Shepherd told the meeting that while a new Goulburn community centre was on the drawing board, the community's safety on roads must be a strong focus.
The road condition assessment will be reported back to councillors.
