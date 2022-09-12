Six community members have been appointed to a steering committee charged with investigating a new rail trail within Goulburn Mulwaree.
Their appointments follow Upper Lachlan Shire Council's June decision rejecting financial support of a proposed Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail.
Now, six people, including cyclists, a former senior public servant, an administrator and a businessman have been appointed to a steering committee. They will investigate "all options and opportunities for rail trail development within Goulburn Mulwaree with possible links to other local government areas."
At the most recent meeting, councillors endorsed the committee, following an expression of interests process. The members are:
They will join council representatives, Crs Bob Kirk and Michael Prevedello on the group.
Its stated objective is to "work on a new proposal, incorporating an expanded shared pathway network around Goulburn and potentially incorporating other LGAs." Further, the committee will incorporate community ideas into a new rail trail project.
It will meet four times a year and make recommendations to the council.
It follows Goulburn Mulwaree councillors' decision in August to apply for up to $150,000 in state funding to develop a new business case and feasibility study. These would examine rail trail options within the council area, with possible links to others.
At the time, Cr Kirk flagged possible connections with shared pathways and district roads, thereby creating a loop from Norwood Road, northwest of Goulburn, back into the city.
But it was not set in stone.
At the most recent meeting, Friends of Goulburn to Crookwell Rail Trail committee member, Neil Penning, argued Cr Kirk's idea was not, by definition, a rail trail.
"A rail trail mostly utilises the rail corridor," he said.
"This proposal is a combination of a bit of the corridor...mostly pathways and unsafe roads."
Mr Penning maintained the committee would be overseeing this proposal but would "find it difficult to know what was going on because it was not a rail trail."
"They will be thrown to the wolves," he told the meeting.
Cr Kirk and Mayor Peter Walker have rejected this, saying it was only a proposal and the new committee would explore all options.
Regardless, Mr Penning said it was vital that any rail trail project had a strong business case and was sufficiently long to draw visitors.
"Small stretches of anything are nothing significant to visitors," he said.
The Friends group was formed at the Crookwell end in 2014, and the Goulburn arm in 2021. Mr Penning said since then, members had engaged with the community through social media, market stalls and face-to-face meetings, building up a large data base of information in the process.
He told the meeting this was "the missing link in the council's proposal since Adam was a boy."
"Councils and other authorities make decisions on this proposal without engaging with the community," he said.
People around Bradfordville were concerned that a cul-de-sac access to the old railway would be used as a "staging post" for the trail, while a poultry farmer further out was worried about security if the project proceeded, Mr Penning said.
But he believed most questions could be answered, provided there was collaboration and engagement. As such, the steering committee had a major role to play in consultation. Mr Penning said his group would like to work with the committee.
In response to his claims, Cr Jason Shepherd said the committee would be examining a rail trail within Goulburn Mulwaree and the shared pathways were only mentioned as possible interfaces.
Cr Walker reiterated that all options for the rail trail would be examined and the council was not locked into any one concept.
