Rebekah Bowman wants women to know that they deserve to walk away from birth feeling "ecstatic".
The director of midwifery for the Southern NSW Local Health District spoke about a new model of care at a recent afternoon tea talk organised by four Country Women's Association branches.
"It's an incredible privilege to not only witness the birth of a new person to the planet but also the birth of a mother," Ms Bowman said.
"Women need to walk away from their birthing experiences without trauma."
This year, the CWA of NSW has partnered with the NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association and the Gidget Foundation Australia to help raise awareness about the lack of adequate maternity services in rural NSW.
The Goulburn Day, Evening, Mulwaree and Marulan branches collaborated to organise the afternoon tea at Goulburn Mulwaree Library and put together an exhibition which will be on display for the rest of the week.
Medical professionals, women from the CWA and community members engaged in a discussion about maternity support and related services in the Goulburn district and enjoyed the social afternoon over tea and scones.
Mulwaree Aboriginal Community Inc. public officer Jennie Gordon opened the talk with a welcome to country and a brief history lesson.
"I think having babies is the most natural thing," she said.
"We've been birthing on this land for thousands of years."
Despite birth being essential to life, Ms Bowman said for many women walking into labour was a complete unknown.
In a new model of care, which will hopefully be implemented at Goulburn Base Hospital by the first quarter of next year, women will work with one midwife for the duration of their pregnancy, birth and postnatal care. Ms Bowman said this model would help to remove some of the "unknown" surrounding childbirth.
Only about 36 per cent of women around Australia are currently receiving this model of care and combined with staff shortages, the industry has some challenges ahead before equity can be achieved.
Midwives from Goulburn Base Hospital said they were focused on staff retention and trying to attract experienced midwives back to the industry.
If staff shortages can be resolved, this new model of care could significantly improve birth outcomes for women.
Ms Bowman said there was a 24 per cent less chance of stillbirth when the woman knew her midwife and just fewer interventions overall.
"Fear slows down labour," she said.
Having a familiar face present was one of the best ways to alleviate some of that fear, according to Ms Bowman.
Early childhood nurse Kerry Ennis also discussed the services provided by Tresillian, a complementary postnatal service for struggling new parents.
"We don't have a magic wand but a set of fresh eyes can help," she said.
Nurses work with the family for a month, including weekly visits, and can help address issues surrounding the baby's sleep, crying, and feeding.
Information packs prepared by the CWA on maternity support and related services in the Goulburn district can be collected from the Goulburn Mulwaree Library for the rest of the week.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
