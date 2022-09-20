Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Saint Saviour's Cathedral holds service in honour of Queen Elizabeth

Updated September 20 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:00am
An ecumenical service will be held at Saint Saviour's Cathedral on Thursday to honour Queen Elizabeth's life. Picture by Louise Thrower.

An ecumenical service will be held at Saint Saviour's Cathedral this week to honour the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

