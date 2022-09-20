An ecumenical service will be held at Saint Saviour's Cathedral this week to honour the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The service, at 2pm on Thursday, September 22 will coincide with a national day of mourning and follow the Queen's funeral on Monday.
Dean of Saint Saviour's, The Very Reverend Phillip Saunders, said the community event would give thanksgiving for the Queen's life of service and faith.
"Most Australians have never known another monarch so it's a real change for them. This is an opportunity to pay their respects," he said.
Dean Phillip will lead the service, at which Bishop of Canberra/Goulburn will preach. Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker, politicians and clergy will attend.
A condolence book is available inside the Cathedral for people to sign.
Those unable to attend can view a webcast of the service at https://livestream.com/iv/serviceforqueen
Meantime, Mary Queen of Apostles Catholic Parish will hold a Mass of Thanksgiving for the Queen's life at Our Lady of Fatima Church, north Goulburn at 8am on Thursday.
A Mass will also be held at Saint Mary's church, Crookwell at 9.30am.
