Queanbeyan children's author Mistie Dal Molin helps parents have difficult conversations

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:10am, first published September 25 2022 - 11:00pm
Children's author Mistie Dal Molin. Picture by Soul Grit Photography.

After sadly losing her father to cancer at nine years old, Mistie Dal Molin turned to her journal.

