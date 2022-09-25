The Goulburn Friendship Club have paid heed to warning calls from the State Emergency Service as a third La Nina event brings higher risks of flooding this summer.
Goulburn SES Deputy Controller Steve Watson addressed the club at its most recent meeting on September 17.
Mr Watson used a series of maps to demonstrate just how much of Goulburn and surrounding districts could be inundated by flood waters in the case of a severe weather event.
Club president Roger Grice said Mr Watson informed the group that the SES was almost entirely dependent on volunteers with some funding from the government.
"There are 260 NSW SES units, and thousands of volunteers supporting the community, but they are in need of more," Mr Grice said.
Mr Grice presented Mr Watson with a $200 cheque on behalf of the club.
A third La Nina event, combined with a continuing negative Indian Ocean Dipole, will put Australia's east coast at a higher risk of flooding as we approach the summer months.
The first weekend of the September school holidays gave a preview of what is to come with thunderstorms between Thursday and Saturday further saturating soils and increasing the risk of flash flooding.
A new trough and associated low pressure system is forecast to enter western NSW on Monday, September 26 then progress eastwards during Tuesday and Wednesday, generating showers, rain and the chance of thunderstorms.
Given the current flooding around the state, waterways are very sensitive to rainfall, and further river rises and renewed flooding are likely for the inland catchments.
The NSW SES is reminding any holidaymakers during these school holidays to plan their travel and make safe decisions on the roads.
Commissioner Carlene York said the NSW SES had remained very busy across western and southern parts of the state.
"The number of flood rescues continues to rise with people being trapped in their vehicles," she said
"We are again reminding people to monitor road conditions and if you should come across flood affected roads, make the safe decision, turn around and find an alternate route."
NSW SES have a variety of resources on their website to help families prepare for flooding.
For emergency help in floods and storms, NSW SES can be reached on 132 500.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.