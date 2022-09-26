Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn's Trinity Catholic College junior rugby union teams make grand finals

By Jason Moroney
Updated September 26 2022 - 6:10am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Trinity First XV kicking off in a recent rugby union game at Wexted Oval. Picture supplied.

Three of the seven Trinity Catholic College Junior Rugby Union Club teams made the finals of the 2022 ACT Junior Rugby Union competition with the grand finals played on September 3 and 4.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.