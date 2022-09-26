Three of the seven Trinity Catholic College Junior Rugby Union Club teams made the finals of the 2022 ACT Junior Rugby Union competition with the grand finals played on September 3 and 4.
Trinity's u13s boys, u14s girls and u16s girls made the grand finals in their divisions.
The u13s boys played a very strong Yass team and were well in the game until a series of crucial Trinity injuries allowed Yass to win.
The u14s Girls, playing against a Vikings team that they had not played in the regular season, produced a fighting effort against a typically well-drilled Vikings team.
The girls held their own with the game in the balance until well into the second half, but Vikings were just a bit too strong this year and took out the win.
The u16s girls played their most polished game of the season to defeat Canberra Grammar.
The girls produced some fine backline moves and with strong forward play, had Grammar on the back foot from the start.
Trinity recorded their first grand final win with that effort.
This season, Trinity had two girls teams and five boys teams ranging from the u13s to the 1st XV, with only the u16s boys unlucky to miss out on playing finals footy this year.
The club had 140 junior rugby players this season, with nearly 40 of those playing representative footy earlier this year.
The club was successful in developing two CCC representatives in Will Barker and Emma Page, while two coaches, Mick Seaman and Jordan Brooker, achieved the status of Level 2 coaches.
Trinity was again able to welcome players from several different schools this year, and the teams across the board were all competitive against the strong ACT and Southern NSW teams.
The club was able to field two girls teams due the formation of joint u14s and u16s teams with the Broulee Dolphins.
This required a significant amount of travel, but allowed over 20 Goulburn girls to continue to play junior rugby.
The ACT Brumbies heavily supported the Club in 2022 with several coaches and players making the trip to hold coaching clinics at the College.
