Goulburn could receive up to 120mm of rain in the coming five days, prompting the SES to warn residents to prepare.
With the river system already full and the ground saturated, Goulburn SES Deputy Controller Steve Watson said it would only take a small amount of rain to cause flash flooding.
"We're crossing our fingers that it's not going to be too bad," he said.
Goulburn SES had already received five calls on Wednesday (October 5) with residents requiring assistance to prepare their properties or with concerns about leaking roofs.
Mr Watson said Goulburn SES had flood teams ready to deploy in the case of an emergency over the coming days.
A possible 15mm of rain is forecast for Thursday and Friday, followed by heavier rain on the weekend with a possible 25mm on Saturday and 35mm on Sunday. The rain is predicted to clear on Monday.
SES volunteer Natasha Norris reminded parents to keep their children inside and away from flood waters, aware that it was still school holidays.
"Flood waters can be full of sewerage, spiders or snakes," she said.
There are currently no road closures however if a road does become flooded, Mr Watson reminded residents they should never risk driving through floodwaters.
It is also recommended to listen out for updates and advice, prepare an emergency kit, move animals to higher ground, secure objects that are likely to float and stay away from low-lying areas.
Mr Watson said the SES had already requested for horses in the paddocks at Eastgrove to be moved to higher ground.
For emergency help in floods and storms, you can reach the SES on 132 500.
