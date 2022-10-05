Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn SES warns residents to prepare for heavy rain ahead of wet weekend

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:54am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SES volunteer Natasha Norris and commander Rob Bell are warning residents to prepare for a rain deluge. Picture by Sophie Bennett

Goulburn could receive up to 120mm of rain in the coming five days, prompting the SES to warn residents to prepare.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.