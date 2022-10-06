Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn woman Cody Amber Gray avoids jail time after breaking into home

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 6 2022 - 3:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Court House. Picture by Dominic Unwin

A Goulburn woman has avoided jail time after breaking into a home and stealing jewellery, a laptop and a camera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.