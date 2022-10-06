A Goulburn woman has avoided jail time after breaking into a home and stealing jewellery, a laptop and a camera.
Cody Amber Gray, 28, was sentenced at Goulburn Local Court on October 5 after pleading guilty to one count of break and enter in company.
According to police documents, about 5pm on December 27, 2021, witnesses saw two women pull into the driveway of premises before entering the house through the back door.
The women were seen removing a number of items from within the house, placing them in the car and driving away.
The court heard the women stole jewellery, records, a HP laptop, a Canon camera and numerous household cleaning items.
Police documents revealed Gray was stopped by police on December 30, 2021, for a separate matter and during an interview admitted she had attended the property because she believed some of her belongings, which had recently been stolen, were being stored there.
During the interview she said she was unable to locate her belongings however admitted she had tried to steal the council green waste bin but was unable to fit it in her vehicle.
Gray's lawyer Matthew Adam said she had reflected on what led her to commit the offence while receiving treatment for "significant" drug issues over several months.
Mr Adam said he was seeking the matter to be dealt with by way of a community corrections order.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said break and enter was a "very serious offence" and the victim who had their belongings stolen would have experienced a "great loss".
"Were I sentencing you earlier this year, it would have been a very easy decision, off to jail," she said.
Magistrate Beattie acknowledged the efforts Gray had put towards rehabilitation and noted that she had set herself goals for when she returned to the community.
She said it would be important for Gray to avoid any temptations that may lead her to relapse.
"The hard bit will be keeping away from the people you used to hang out with," she said.
Magistrate Beattie said because of Gray's efforts she was taking the "unusual" decision not to jail her.
Gray was given an 18-month community corrections order with supervision.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
