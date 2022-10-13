The Goulburn Cup has a long and storied past and another chapter will be added over the coming eight days with the 2022 edition of the race set to be run and won in the state's south.
The heats for both the Cup and Goulburn Fireball will be on Friday, October 14 with the finals to be held on October 21.
For the first time in race history, runners will compete for $40,000 in the Cup, an increase on the $25,000 taken home by Wow in 2021.
Mellcat Big Boy will carry the local hopes for Johnny Mellon in Heat 1, with the Goulburn-based trainer over the moon with his kennel stars preparation.
"He's spot on and I couldn't be happier with him at the moment," Mellon said.
"His run home time last week was the best part of his race and it's not often you go to the races and come home knowing the dog has done everything you wanted.
"Box 8 tomorrow will give him room to move and all the speed seems to be drawn down on the inside."
Heat 2 will see classy Victorian Ferdinand Boy make his return to the Goulburn circuit after a fleeting visit earlier this year.
Ferdinand Boy has been a country cup king in Victoria in recent times, with the son of Fernando Bale taking out the G2 Shepparton Cup, the G2 Ballarat Cup and the G2 Healesville Cup all in the last two years.
The third heat on Friday will feature smart young sprinter Showman Jack who owns an impressive personal best of 29.51 for the 520m trip at Wentworth Park.
The wide-open expanses at the Goulburn track will be a new challenge for the exciting youngster.
In the fourth and final heat of the day, Neil Staines will rug up Wiradjuri Jack in his home track feature.
"I'm very happy with him and he's improving all the time," Staines said.
"I really like Box 1 even though there's some handy dogs in the field.
"He's [Wiradjuri Jack] still a very young dog but he's honest.
"I didn't think he'd be as short as he is to win in the heat but I'd still have something on him because he's getting better with every run.
The 12-race program kicks off at 3:12pm at the Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club, with the first of four Ladbrokes Goulburn Cup heats going around at 5:30pm.
There are also five heats of the $25,000-to-the-winner Goulburn Workers Club Fireball commencing at 3:30pm.
