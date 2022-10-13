Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Cup and Goulburn Fireball returns with $40,000 up for grabs

By Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club
Updated October 14 2022 - 3:22am, first published October 13 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sprint sensation Ferdinand Boy after his dominant victory in the Group 2 Ballarat Cup Final (450m) last year. Picture by Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club.

The Goulburn Cup has a long and storied past and another chapter will be added over the coming eight days with the 2022 edition of the race set to be run and won in the state's south.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.