Oktoberfest was the theme of Goulburn Day VIEW Club's most recent meeting, where some 23 members gathered to raise a beer stein.
Jenny Sullivan, Margaret Thompson, Marie Pedlow, Joan Scott, Gloria Bell and Gloria Porter each won a prize, and, Judy Coe was the VIEW Club's newsletter winner.
Unfortunately no one claimed the lucky number prize, which will now jackpot and be drawn again, at the Club's November meeting.
At the luncheon members paid tribute to HRH Queen Elizabeth lI and Olivia Newton-John, Archie Roach, and Judith Durham. President Margaret Gooch also welcomed new VIEW Club member, Jenette Hill.
The winner of the VIEW Club's annual Christmas raffle will be announced at the group's December meeting. Tickets cost $2 and prizes include a Jumbuck four burner barbeque with meat pack, a painting by artist Garry Jenkins, and, a set of bathroom towels.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
