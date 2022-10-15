The Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary started 12 years ago as an endeavour to save abused and abandoned animals.
However, founders Tracey Keenan and Micheal Still said the opportunity to assist kids who might have experienced abuse or disability was overwhelming.
"Very quickly we saw the connection and put our feelers out and found a huge demand for the kids that could be brought out to visit these animals and realise that their experience wasn't isolation - they're not alone," Mr Still said.
"It all came together within four to six months."
They had been based out of Sydney, but Mr Still said they were renting a property and wanted to make the active choice to secure land and provide a place for the sanctuary full time, so 10 years ago they moved to a property just outside Goulburn.
"We run programs to help children realise they are not alone with their trauma and they can connect with animals from similar situations," Mr Still said.
Some aspects of the visits are purely about making connections, but the kids are also taught "Junior First aid", from "Head to Toe First Aid" headed up by qualified instructor Victoria O'Driscoll.
The Sanctuary also offers basic cooking skills for youngsters, between interactions with the various animals.
"The bulk of it is stock animals, cows, bulls, pigs, horses, ponies, goats and sheep, but we also have dogs and cats," Mr Still said.
The couple has also got other properties to care for other animals that have been orphaned, like a foster home.
The Motto of the Peanuts Sanctuary is "Breaking the Cycle of Abuse" with Mr Still saying the interaction between the kids and the animals can help facilitate tough conversations, but also gives the kids a strong sense of empathy and compassion.
"It helps give the kids another outlook in life, they're the ones that make the connection - they come and they interact and they just make a connection with a lamb or a dog, or a bull like Nugget," he said.
"The kids really take out of it what they put into it and each goes away with a unique experience."
Ms O'Driscoll's qualifications mean the kids also leave with certificates from the programs they complete.
The Sanctuary welcomed a group of kids recently from "Shine for Kids" and said it was a special day.
Cassie from Shine for kids said it was a wonderful experience.
"RISE Education is a free mentoring program run by Shine For Kids, which supports children with a parent in custody, who often face many challenges, including trauma, stigma and disadvantage," Cassie said.
"I work with vulnerable primary school-aged children with a parent in custody to keep them in school and engaged with their education."
She said the group was delighted to be offered a visit to the sanctuary.
"The day from start to finish was such a huge success," she said.
"We were greeted in Goulburn by the lovely Peanuts team, who drove our group in the Peanuts shuttle bus to the sanctuary and having all our kids, mentors and carers share the trip started the day on a high, eliminated concerns about travel and gave our community a great chance to bond."
She said the kids learned junior first aid before getting the opportunity to meet and feed some of the animals.
"There is no better feeling than seeing our kids doing activities, they not only enjoy but also learn valuable skills from," she said.
"Days like this are so important as they give our kids fun experiences they wouldn't usually get and the opportunity to try new things, learn and grow their confidence in a supported environment."
Mr Still said the Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary was one of the charities that would benefit from the Mayor's Golf Day on November 25, while businesses had also donated generously for a raffle.
"Any organisations with children that would like to experience what we do or come on board can contact us - and we'll work out their needs and a visit day," Mr Still said.
Contact Mick and Tracey at info@peanutswellbeingsanctuary.org.au.
