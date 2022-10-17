Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Chamber of Commerce named Outstanding Local Chamber in Far South Coast Business Awards

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated October 17 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes is ecstatic the chamber has been named Outstanding Local Chamber in the Far South Coast Business Awards.

Goulburn's Chamber of Commerce has been named Outstanding Local Chamber in the Far South Coast Business Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.