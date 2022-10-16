Emergency crews worked through the night and into the early hours of the morning to extinguish a major truck fire on the Hume Highway.
The Rural Fire Service joined Goulburn and Bowral Fire and Rescue teams at midnight on Sunday, October 16 near Lerida Road North where a truck was fully engulfed in flames.
The truck was located in a northbound lane of the Hume Highway and a single lane remained closed as of 3pm.
Southern Tablelands RFS operational manager Mitchell Butler said the fire was located in the A trailer and prime mover of the truck, which was filled with 1600 litres of diesel, requiring the Environmental Protection Agency to become involved.
"Crews managed to control the fire at 12.30 last night," he said.
However, at 2am the A trailer was still smouldering as crews organised a tow truck to remove the B trailer and Fire and Rescue took over the the oil and diesel spill as a hazmat job.
Mr Butler said the RFS remained in control of the firefighting activities as the fire flared up again after crews disconnected the prime mover from the A trailer.
Both northbound lanes were closed again as crews worked to extinguish the fire by smothering it with a layer of foam.
The fire was completely extinguished by 7am and the scene was handed over to the RMS.
You can check updates on the incident through Live Traffic: https://www.livetraffic.com/incident-details/137902.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
