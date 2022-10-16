Goulburn Post
Hume Highway truck fire near Lerida Road North causes lane closures

By Sophie Bennett
Updated October 16 2022 - 5:02am, first published 5:00am
Crews arrived to find the truck engulfed in flames. Picture by Gunning - Fish River Rural Fire Brigade

Emergency crews worked through the night and into the early hours of the morning to extinguish a major truck fire on the Hume Highway.

