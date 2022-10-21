Goulburn Post
Costa Toparis selected to drive for Australia at FIA Motorsport Games

By Motorsport Australia
Updated October 21 2022 - 9:24am, first published 4:01am
Costa Toparis with his Australian Rotax Pro Tour's Senior Light race round one trophy a few months ago. Picture by Burney Wong.

The final member of Team Australia's 2022 FIA Motorsport Games campaign has been confirmed with Costa Toparis to compete in the Formula 4 Cup.

