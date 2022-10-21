Costa Toparis selected to drive for Australia at FIA Motorsport Games

The final member of Team Australia's 2022 FIA Motorsport Games campaign has been confirmed with Costa Toparis to compete in the Formula 4 Cup.
With the second instalment of the Games to occur later this month, Toparis' inclusion is a major boost for Team Australia, who now have eight drivers competing in the 'Olympic Games' of motorsport.
While not the most experienced driver on the Formula 4 entry list, Toparis has a winning mentality and has enjoyed lots of success, recently being crowned the Australian Karting champion.
Last year, the New South Wales youngster's raw talent was given the tick of approval to attend the Ferrari Driver Academy World Scouting Finals, however Australia's border restrictions made it difficult to travel, forcing him to withdraw.
The decision to stay home only motivated the New South Welshman, as he spent a large portion of 2022 testing in an F4 car with highly esteemed outfit, AGI Sport, while improving his race craft in the Motorsport Australia NSW Motor Race Championships.
Competing in Formula Race Cars as part of the state championship, Toparis ended up placing second for the season despite missing a round, steering his Mygale M14-F4 to one race win, one pole position, three fastest laps and five further podiums in his six races.
Invited to attend the Ferrari Driver Academy again this year, Toparis was forced to withdraw from the competition due to other commitments, however he still has an intense testing program on the cards for the remainder of 2022, which includes a stint in the Formula 4 UAE Championship.
In being selected for the FIA Motorsport Games, the 15-year-old was keen to compete for his country for what will be the first of many international appearances.
"I feel privileged and excited to race at the FIA Motorsport Games. The excitement around the event and the enthusiasm from all the countries is incredible. I especially would like to thank my sponsor Rodin Cars in believing in my potential and creating these opportunities for me." Toparis said.
"The amount of effort and work put into the FIA Motorsport Games is great and I can't wait to hit the track and start racing against some of the best in the world.
"I feel flattered and proud to have been selected by Motorsport Australia to represent Australia at such a high-profile event, I am sure I will prove myself on the world stage.
"Going into the event, I am feeling confident that I can perform when needed and that we will be at the pointy end all weekend - I believe we have a great chance of being successful throughout the Games.
"I have no doubt the FIA Motorsport Games will help my career and will be a great experience both on and off track. I am sure it will advance my career no matter the result and help provide a clear path of the next steps for my motorsport journey.
"I think the thing I am most excited about is to learn the new car, its one-time appearance will provide great parity between cars, and it will provide a level playing field with the best in the world.
"Racing all the other countries will be exciting to say the least and will be great competitive racing in the Formula 4 discipline."
Toparis' inclusion into the team will see him join Stephen and Brenton Grove (GT Endurance), Matt Campbell (GT Sprint), Aiva Anagnostiadis and Peter Bouzinelos (Karting), Philippa Boquida (Digital Cup) and Aaron Cameron (Touring Car).
Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca was pleased to have Team Australia's line-up finalised for the Games and believed Toparis was a welcome addition to the squad.
"Congratulations to Costa, who will proudly represent Team Australia. We are thrilled to have such a fantastic young ambassador for the sport entered in the Games," Arocca said.
"The fact that there is already a great deal of interest in Costa confirms that he is a very special talent capable of anything. Hopefully he is able to bring home a medal.
"With Costa's appointment as our official Formula 4 driver, the Team Australia line up has been finalised and I look forward to the team's success in France."
Thanks to MotorsportAustralia.org
