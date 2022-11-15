Goulburn Post
NSW Indoor Hockey state champions stranded by floods in Bathurst

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
November 15 2022
The NSW Indoor Hockey state champions from Goulburn are stranded between Orange and Bathurst. Photo supplied.

Ten families attached to Goulburn Hockey Association are stranded between Orange and Bathurst following their win [on Monday, November 14] at the NSW Indoor Hockey state championships.

