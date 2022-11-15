The award-winning Lambert Karate has unveiled its new dojo with a spectacular skills display.
Around 80 students, half adults and half juniors, were led through a series of drills and kata by Eighth Dan Sensei Ernie Molyneux on November 14.
Sensei Ernie is vice chief instructor for the International Okinawan Goju-Ryu Karate Federation and flew from England to be part of the opening.
He was joined by Senseis Joe Roses and Kevin Nash, who have helped guide dojo owner David Lambert after the passing of his father David Sr.
David, known as DJ at the dojo, said it had been an incredible journey after his late father brought the traditional style to Goulburn in 1981.
"The Lamberts have been teaching martial arts in Goulburn longer than anyone and we're really proud of the benefits it offers the community," DJ said.
"There is always pressure when you're talking about an effort that has become multi-generational, but at the same time I'm really humbled to be part of a continuing effort to help locals reach their full potential, see the world and learn about themselves through traditional karate as an avenue."
After the death of his father in 2000, Kevin and Joe provided guidance and wisdom for the young instructor as he stepped into those shoes.
"I've been very lucky to have been guided by my own Senseis and I am very grateful to them all, it is really nice to be able to do the same for my own students in return."
The pair said they were keen to see DJ succeed.
"Sensei Joe and I had a dream not too long ago that this young man would take on the legacy of Goju-ryu in Australia and keep it going for the next generation," Sensei Kevin said.
"To Sensei DJ, we're so proud of you: what you've done, what you've achieved ... your students here."
Earlier this year, the dojo won a coveted Goulburn business award, and the opening came just a day after being crowned the Australian Okinawan Goju-ryu Karate national champions.
"The ongoing competition saw the Goulburn Dojo win the most gold medals over any other Dojo in competition which stretches from Brisbane to Melbourne. I am really proud of all the effort our team has put into this, but even more so of the respect and character they displayed throughout," DJ said.
Sensei Joe said he was wildly impressed by the dojo and the quality of its students.
"What I've seen this weekend is phenomenal, what I've seen today is even moreso, the incredible effort between two gentleman [DJ and Sensei Richard Toparis] is fantastic and I'm overwhelmed by it, really I am, beautiful people with incredible spirit and thank you so much for letting me be part of it," he said.
DJ said respect was the driving aspect of karate and it came to the fore near the conclusion of the training session when one of the youngest members let out a sneeze and was met by a booming chorus of "bless you", drawing a good chuckle from the watching parents.
The Dojo suffered delays and setbacks at a planning level, which contributed to the ire of chamber president Darrell Weekes, but DJ said it made the finished result even sweeter.
"It has certainly been a journey going from dream to reality. I feel like I now have a degree in planning and certification," he said.
"There were lots of hoops to jump through and a lot of money spent that definitely could have been put to better use. But in the end, these things have ultimately resulted in us having one of the most modern and update fitness gyms and martial arts Dojo in the world."
Mayor Peter Walker and Councillor Steve Ruddell attended the opening, with Cr Walker giving a short speech.
"It's probably warranted that I do make comment and put my neck on the chopping block ... partly apologise that this took so long to come to fruition, this is absolutely sensational," Cr Walker said.
"It's an occasion for David to move into somewhere he can be proud of.
"It just shows how DJ is appreciated in this town."
Cr Walker said he had immense respect for the patience and polite way with words DJ had expressed over the years and encouraged juniors to take heed of their instructor's lessons.
"When he says jump, just try and jump a bit higher," he said.
The honour of cutting the ribbon to open the dojo went to Sensei Ernie, who had led the training display.
Sensei Ernie said he was deeply impressed by the facility, calling it "world-class".
"I've travelled all over the world teaching in different countries and this is one of the best dojos I've seen," Sensei Ernie said.
DJ said the Lambert Karate Dojo was now homed in a purpose built facility spanning three storeys.
"Many martial arts clubs are only in a position to rent a school hall or hire a commercial premises," DJ said.
"Our Dojo has been custom built to our design specifically for martial arts and gym training.
"You would be hard pressed to find anything like our Dojo any where else in the country."
DJ said they still have room to grow and will be opening a commercial gym 'Your Gym Goulburn' soon, which will not be limited to those training in martial arts.
"We'll be adding even more equipment to our Dojo's already incredible range and we have plans to finish our upstairs Dojo in a traditional Okinawa style in the next few months."
Sensei Ernie said he was also impressed by the skill and knowledge of the students.
"The effort put in to this dojo has paid off by seeing you all here today - it's such a bonus to come across and teach people with so much energy and enthusiasm, I'm deeply proud."
DJ said they had been fielding interest from people across the globe who were now looking to make the trek to Goulburn to train at the dojo.
"I am very proud of what our team has been able to achieve in putting this together as much as I am proud of the actual Dojo itself," he said.
New members are welcome. If you would like to learn, visit www.lambertkarateandfitness.com or text 0423 958 485.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.