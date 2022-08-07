Goulburn Post
Evolution Trophies take out People's Choice award at Goulburn's 2022 Business 2580 Awards

Sophie Bennett
Sophie Bennett
Updated August 7 2022 - 6:57am, first published 6:30am
People's Choice award winners Craig Norris and Brandon Doggett of Evolution Trophies with Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes. Photo: Sophie Bennett.

It was the trophy makers themselves that walked out of the Business 2580 Awards with two of their creations after winning both Goulburn's Favourite retail shop and the People's Choice award.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

