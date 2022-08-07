It was the trophy makers themselves that walked out of the Business 2580 Awards with two of their creations after winning both Goulburn's Favourite retail shop and the People's Choice award.
More than 200 people attended the Friday night (August 5) dinner held at the Goulburn Workers Club, making it the biggest celebration held in three years.
Advertisement
Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes said the evening had been a tremendous success and was a wonderful opportunity to acknowledge the people behind the businesses in Goulburn.
"Businesses do not exist without people," Mr Weekes said.
"The winners were really appreciative, we had some tremendous businesses that were recognised tonight for some great work, particularly in very difficult times over the last few years."
16 awards were handed out throughout the evening with some businesses on a winning streak picking up awards they had received in previous years.
JDY Electrical was one such business, taking out Goulburn's Favourite trade business for the third year in a row.
There was fierce competition in other categories including Goulburn's Favourite hairdresser or beautician with more than 20 nominations. Evolve Hair and Beauty took out the award.
The full list of winners is below.
Goulburn's Favourite
NSW Business Awards
People's Choice Winner - Evolution Trophies
Advertisement
In his opening address, Mr Weekes acknowledged the recent tension between the Chamber of Commerce and Goulburn Mulwaree Council but said he looked forward to continuing a positive relationship moving forward.
"It's vital that we support each other with what sometimes needs to be strong and direct conversation," Mr Weekes said.
"We are fortunate in Goulburn to have a council that is professional, committed and open."
Six councillors attended the awards night; Daniel Strickland, Jason Shepherd, Andrew Banfield, Bob Kirk, Andy Woods and Steve Ruddell. New Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman were also present.
Mr Weekes hoped to see more businesses join the Chamber of Commerce in the coming year and said he had already been approached by several interested people throughout the evening.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.