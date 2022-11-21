Goulburn's annual Convoy For Kids returned bigger than ever after two years of COVID-19 impacts.
Drawing in a crowd of up to 10,000 people on Saturday, November 19, Convoy For Kids President Colin Imms said it was the largest crowd the event had ever attracted.
"It was a very successful day and the Convoy itself was fantastic," he said.
"All the trucks went past honking their horns, it was a great spectacle for the crowd."
Mr Imms said 240 trucks joined the Convoy, not quite enough to beat the record they had aimed for, but still an extremely impressive turnout.
The Convoy departed from the Gateway Service Station on Sydney Road and finished at the Goulburn Recreation Area where a carnival awaited.
Families enjoyed performances by Australian animated television characters Bluey and Bingo, carnival rides, market stalls, a ceramic truck painting competition, free face painting, performances by local artists, dance groups and more.
"What we wanted to do this year was put on a really good family and community event for everyone," Mr Imms said.
Energetic kids bounced between carnival rides as the line for face painting flowed like an endless river. Hungry bellies were fed by the Rapid Relief team and the Lions Club who cooked up sausages and chicken burgers.
"It was a feel-good event and that's what we want to try and do each year, to thank the community for supporting us and to give back a little bit," Mr Imms said.
"But what makes me the proudest is all our volunteers who gave up their own time to put on a really bright event."
Convoy for Kids Goulburn commenced in 1999 and is run by local volunteers. Its principal objective is to provide financial support to children in need including those with cancer, terminal illness and permanent disabilities.
A successful auction was also held according to Mr Imms, with the lead truck auctioned off for $6500.
Although the treasurer is still counting donations, it is currently estimated that the day raised more than $60,000. These funds will stay within and be distributed to the Goulburn community.
The day culminated with a beautiful but somewhat rainy twilight concert featuring local artists including Isy Cappo, along with the headline act Hurricane Fall.
However, there's no rest for the wicked as Mr Imms said plans for next year's event were already in the works.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
