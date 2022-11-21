Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Goulburn Convoy For Kids draws in thousands of spectators

Burney Wong
Sophie Bennett
By Burney Wong, and Sophie Bennett
Updated November 21 2022 - 5:31pm, first published 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn's annual Convoy For Kids returned bigger than ever after two years of COVID-19 impacts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.