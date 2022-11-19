Kevin Kara is a familiar face within the Goulburn touch football community.
The time and effort he put in from an administrative side were rewarded when he was recognised with a Distinguished Service Award for 25 years of dedication to the sport at the NSW Touch Association (NSWTA) Golden Jubilee celebrations on Saturday, October 29.
Kara, who placed the award on his mantlepiece in his room, said it was an honour to be acknowledged in the event at Accor Stadium in Sydney.
"It was great to receive the award, but the most rewarding thing for me in touch football is getting the game up and running for the junior players," he said.
"I want to develop our touch players because I know a lot of the youngsters have great potential and can be stars one day."
Awards aside, Kara said he had a great night.
"Steven Bradbury was one of the guest speakers on the night and he was a very funny bloke," he said.
"It was also a good chance for me to catch up with people I hadn't seen for a long time."
Throughout the years, Kara noticed plenty of teams from different sporting codes take part in the local touch competition.
"I think touch football is a good starting point into any sport because of the skills involved," he said.
"I've seen a lot of hockey, rugby and soccer players take part as well as netballers and basketballers.
"The mixed teams are great too as there are children playing their schoolmates so that the winners can brag at school the next day."
The current Goulburn Touch season is postponed due to the poor conditions at Carr Confoy Oval, meaning there will most likely be a shortened season.
However, the touch association is thinking of including double headers and well as getting the juniors to play two nights a week.
The earliest start date possible at the moment is the second week of January.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
