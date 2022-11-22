Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn High Year 12 students' formal evening at Workers Club

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:46pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Goulburn High students gathered for a formal celebration of Year 12 on Friday, November 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.