The Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary raffle is currently running, and tickets are available for purchase now and on the day. There are some brilliant prizes up for grabs, with first prize valued at $1000 which includes a Mt Broughton Golf Voucher featuring one round of Golf for four people with carts, a $200 fuel voucher, a $150 Keltography Photo Voucher, a Hisense mini tablet, a bottle of Hennessy Very Special Cognac and a bottle of Pinot Noir.