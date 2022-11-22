Mayoral Golf Day
The Holcim Mayoral Charity Golf Day is being held on Friday, November 25 at the Goulburn Golf Club; I am excited to announce that the day is now a sell out!
Local business Goulburn Toyota will again be supporting the event and participants this year have the chance of winning a car! The first person to get a hole-in-one on the eighth at the Goulburn Golf Club will take away the all-new Toyota GR 86 sports car. Dealer Principal David Albrighton has made this a regular feature of Goulburn Toyota's sponsorship of the event.
The Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary raffle is currently running, and tickets are available for purchase now and on the day. There are some brilliant prizes up for grabs, with first prize valued at $1000 which includes a Mt Broughton Golf Voucher featuring one round of Golf for four people with carts, a $200 fuel voucher, a $150 Keltography Photo Voucher, a Hisense mini tablet, a bottle of Hennessy Very Special Cognac and a bottle of Pinot Noir.
The raffle will be drawn at the Golf Day, tickets can be purchased by contacting Peanuts Wellbeing Sanctuary on 02 4844 5935.
Australia Day Award Nominations 2023
Do you know a local resident who has been doing an amazing job in our community? You can honour them by nominating them for the Goulburn Mulwaree Australia Day Awards. Each year Goulburn Mulwaree residents are invited to nominate fellow citizens or events, for the Local Citizen / Youth Citizen, or Event of Year, and Junior/Senior Sportsperson of the Year Awards.
These awards recognise outstanding achievement, or an event held, during the past year and/or contribution to our community over several years, in a non-financial capacity. Nominations will close on December 16, 2022.
Winners will be announced, and the awards will be presented at the Australia Day Celebrations event on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Nominations can be made online at Council's website, or forms can be downloaded and posted to:
Goulburn Mulwaree Council Attn: Australia Day Committee
Locked Bag 22 Goulburn NSW 2580.
If you have any questions regarding these awards, please do not hesitate to contact the Australia Day Committee Secretary / Executive Support Officer for Goulburn Mulwaree Council, Shae Aliffi, on (02) 4823 4548.
Senior of the Year Awards
Nominations are also open for the Goulburn Mulwaree Senior of the Year Award. This award recognises the valuable contribution senior people and senior groups make within our community and is public affirmation of the integral part older people play in our community.
To be eligible, nominees must be 60 years or older and a resident of Goulburn Mulwaree Local Government Area. The selection Committee will consider your nominee's longstanding commitment and service to the community.
Nomination forms can be collected from the Customer Service Desk at Council's Civic Centre or at the Goulburn Community Centre at 155 Auburn Street, nominations close at 5pm on Friday, January 13, 2023.
For more information on the Senior of the Year Award please contact, Megan Short, Community Services Supervisor on 4823 4856 or, Kim Sorensen, Neighborhood Aid Coordinator on 4823 4498.
GPAC Update
Tickets are now on sale for the GPAC 2023 Season Launch on Friday, December 9 from 6pm - 9pm. The 2023 season will kick off with an explosive launch! GPAC's second year will showcase a new line-up of entertainment. Whether you're looking for powerful, provocative, heart-warming, or hilarious - there is definitely something for you.
Become a member to get discounts and be first in line for tickets to the all-new program. You will be able to enjoy live entertainment, delicious food, and drinks at the launch - so don't delay - get your tickets now!
Tickets can be purchased online, by calling the Box Office on 4823 4999, or call in to see the friendly team from Tuesday to Friday between 10am - 3pm.
