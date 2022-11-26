The Southern Tablelands branch of the Veterans Motorcycle Club (MC) say there is a disconnect between returning veterans and the services they might need.
"We're trying to put it out there that if they need any help and support to come and see us and we can maybe point them in the right direction," branch vice-president Tim Holmes said.
Mr Holmes, known as Para, to club members said the group had a presence in Goulburn for more than five years now and were trying to advocate for more returning vets to seek assistance if they need it.
"There are lots of blokes out there who really need a hand," Para said.
"The hardest thing is to get them to take that first step.
"They get out (of the defence forces) they don't know anyone they move maybe back home after their service and they don't want to approach people because because they might have mental or physical injuries from their time."
Para said the MC facet of the group was almost secondary to providing support to veterans in the area.
He said their goal was to find a suitable real estate space close to town which will ultimately be used as a workshop where vets can tinker on their bikes, or just congregate for a coffee and a chat.
"We want to get something closer to town and open it up a couple of days a week manned by some of the veterans and then any local veterans will be able to drop in for a chat and a coffee," Para said.
"And if they're dealing with any problems we'll be able to put them in touch with other advocates that can help."
He said one of the major concerns for vets was the slow going when dealing with the Department of Veterans Affairs.
However, one of the challenges remains building a profile to help the people they want to reach.
"We want to put ourselves out there and get more recognised, there are a lot of veterans in Goulburn who don't necessarily ride, but they still need support," he said.
"Let them know that there is someone there for them - a couple of years ago there was a young chap in town who suffered injuries in the army and then fell in with a bad crowd - with the help of his parents we were able to hold an intervention and help him get out of town."
The club had also supported Angels for the Forgotten in the past, while advocating for awareness around veteran homelessness and suicide.
The MC had previously been stunned to see the numbers of veterans living homeless in the area and fundraised to provide care bags with sleeping bags, cutlery and other necessities.
Para said the Returned Services League was a great service, but the MC was aiming to assist a younger generation of modern-day vets, who have served in Afghanistan, Iraq and even those who never deployed, but still face the challenges of mental or physical injury from their service.
"We want to try and get out there and get them over the line - we can't be everything to everyone, but we just want them to know we're here in Goulburn and if they want to talk to us, come and talk to us," Para said.
Returned veterans are encouraged to get in touch with the club via email secretary.southerntablelandsvmc@gmail.com or the VMC Southern Tablelands facebook page.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
