Police officer charged over alleged assault

A police officer has been charged over an alleged assault earlier this year.
Officers from The Hume Police District initiated an investigation into the alleged assault of a 40-year-old man who sustained injuries while he was in the custody of police at Goulburn on September 2.
A senior constable - attached to a command in the Southern Region - was on December 6, issued a Future Court Attendance Notice for two counts of common assault.
He is due to appear at Moss Vale Local Court on January 17, 2023.
The officer's employment status is currently under review.
