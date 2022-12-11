Goulburn Post
Goulburn Show Young Woman for 2023 announced as Katie Beresford

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:47pm, first published 9:28am
Katie Beresford has been announced as the Goulburn Show Young Woman for 2023. Picture by Burney Wong.

Katie Beresford is the Goulburn Show Young Woman for 2023.

