Katie Beresford is the Goulburn Show Young Woman for 2023.
The 23-year-old was officially sashed during the Goulburn Show's annual Christmas party at the Grace Millsom Centre on Saturday, December 10 and will replace Claire Liversidge.
Goulburn Show president Jacki Waugh encouraged Beresford to nominate herself for the role.
She had to think about at first, but then decided to take on the responsibility.
When Beresford was three-years-old, her family emigrated from England to the Southern Highlands, but she now lives with her partner Cooper at his family farm in Goulburn.
The veterinary nurse, who calls herself a 'horse freak' and has her own Equine Sports Therapy Business, attended Chevalier College before moving to Moss Vale High School so she could study Agriculture and Primary Industries.
She was the VET runner up of the year in primary industries and received many awards including Excellence in Primary Industries.
Beresford holds a Certificate in Equine Sports Therapy, Certificate II in Animal Studies, Certificate IV in Veterinary Nursing, Certificate III in Agriculture, Certificate of Attainment in Equine Neonate Care, Equine First Aid and Equine Foaling down and is now on her way to completing a Certificate in Equine and Canine Kinesiology and Equine Deep Tissue Mobilisation to further enhance her business.
She said she felt that the best thing in her life right now was that everything was falling into place for her.
"I've completed all my qualifications, have beautiful and competitive horses and have the best dog in the whole world," Beresford said.
"I've also got a beautiful family and a beautiful partner."
Beresford is a great role model and a fantastic person to be Young Woman as she aims to be one per cent better than she was the day before so that in 100 days, she is 100pc better at something than she was on day one.
Her business goal is to continually grow and help clients with their equine athletes while her long term goal is to continue to expand and work beside her partner.
Liversidge, whose time as Young Woman has come to an end, said it was the opportunity of a lifetime for her.
"This experience has opened so many doors for me," she said.
"I cannot express how busy it has been this entire year and I was lucky enough to make some amazing lifelong friends."
Katie Beresford will be the face of the Goulburn Show when returns on March 4-5 next year.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
