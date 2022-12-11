There are plenty of people from different cultures in town and the Goulburn Multicultural Centre (GMC) staff do their best to ensure all of them feel included in the community.
That was on show during the GMC's end of year party at the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, December 9.
The event included a performance from the Indonesian vocal group, a GMC Ladies dance, a Filipina Dance troupe, an Island's girl dance, a kids and adult fashion parade and country music by Stuart Coe.
Awards were also handed out the the volunteers and organisations which helped out the GMC throughout the year.
Check out the best pictures from the night.
