Cr Michael Prevedello is urging the council to consider multi-level car parking in Goulburn's CBD as the city grows.
His comments came as the council endorsed for publication on its website two parking surveys, undertaken in December, 2020 and June 2022.
READ MORE:
The former studied the entire CBD, while the latter looked at Auburn Street only. They concluded there was a comparable occupancy rate between the two periods, with the exception being weekday evenings on Auburn Street and in council car parks when more spaces were occupied. This was attributed, in part, to the new Performing Arts Centre.
"Parking availability during most times of the day, evening and weekend stands between 30 and 70 per cent in Auburn Street and in council car parks," the 2022 survey stated.
It also revealed there were 313 on-street parking spaces in Auburn Street, a reduction of 17 from 2020, and 581 across six council car parks, which was five more than the previous survey.
During the busiest weekday morning periods, there was an average of 460 on-street spaces available, or 30 per cent.
The 2022 survey was undertaken between November 21 and December 13 during mornings, afternoons and evenings.
Environment and planning director Scott Martin said the data showed there was no immediate need for additional parking in the CBD but the figures would be continually updated.
The surveys are intended to help CBD developers with parking provision.
But some councillors have questioned whether the figures were truly representative.
Cr Prevedello said the studies were a good springboard for the community to ponder whether the CBD currently served parking needs.
"I just wonder whether we should look beyond what the figures are telling us," he said.
"...(The 2022 survey states) that all parking provision is accessible within 400 metres walking distance. This is nice but cold comfort for those who have difficulty walking that distance."
He pointed out the matter had been raised before. Ellesmere Street and Cartwright Place had been flagged as possible locations.
In 2018, then Mayor Bob Kirk also said the option, first flagged four years earlier then shelved, should be kept on the table as Goulburn grew.
"I believe there's a need to start thinking about a multi-level carpark in the CBD area," Cr Prevedello said.
"Whatever the scenario, the Goulburn community should be involved and consulted as a matter of process...I accept we are evolving as a city and an LGA and growth and progress are painful."
He also suggested improvements to parking in Auburn and Market Streets, which had "high occupancy levels."
Cr Andy Wood also questioned whether the relevancy of the data, given the 2020 parking survey was taken during COVID restrictions and the 2022 study, during winter. He said the figures needed to be drawn out more for future planning.
But Mr Martin told The Post the occupancy levels in both surveys were similar. Nevertheless, with the council would be updating them, especially as it was encouraging more shop-top housing and CBD residential infill.
"We want to build up a picture of what it looks like across a normal year," he said.
"As a baseline, this is a good solid start. There isn't an immediate need for more parking. Goulburn is at a point where it is no longer a small country town and there's an expectation you may have to walk a 100 metres to reach your destination, rather than getting a park out front."
Behind the scenes, his department is reviewing the CBD and its future needs.
Meantime, Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes said the organisation did not support any reduction in spaces or paid parking, if it were ever proposed.
For now, no members were calling for more CBD parking.
"I don't think there's a crying need for a multi-storey car park," he said.
"If anything it would be counter-productive because it would change the streetscape forever. The openness and attractiveness of the street make it a great place to shop."
But with more residential development in the CBD, Mr Weekes said the conversation could be needed in another 10 years.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.