Find something for each of your senses including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more at the Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets. All money raised helps to support Rotary charities and projects. The next market day is on Saturday, January 14 at Montague Street, Goulburn from 8.30am to 1.30pm. Phone 0477 258 006.
This exhibition by the members of Gallery On Track features a variety of creative works from a variety of mediums including silver, fabric, stone, wood, leather. Works include paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. The exhibition runs from Wednesday, January 11 to Sunday, January 29 at Gallery on Track on Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. The gallery is open daily between 10am and 4pm. Phone 4822 7889.
On the second Friday of the month Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night. Locals and visitors are invited to listen or present an item. Everyone is welcome to the stage, including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, comedians and otherwise. Join in and show-off your talent. Each person has between 10 and 15 minutes to perform. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. There is a vocal PA available to use. To secure your spot, turn up and add your name to the whiteboard. The next open mic night is on Friday, January 13 at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn. It runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.
Bring your teddy bear to the library for a teddy bears' picnic. Read some teddy stories and join in some fun games, craft activities and singing. Enjoy a picnic of fruit, tiny teddies and fairy bread. This event is for children aged three years and over. It's on Friday, January 13 at Goulburn Mulwaree Library on Bourke Street, Goulburn. It runs from 10.30am to 12pm. Phone 4823 4435.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers. It provides a valuable resource for locals and visitors to the area and is one of the few book exchanges left in NSW. Bring your books and grab some new titles. The books exchange is open from 10am to 1pm on the second Saturday of the month at St Stephen's Church in George Street, Marulan. The next event is on Saturday, January 14. Phone 0409 244 574.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly, five-kilometre timed run open to all ages and abilities. The run is for enjoyment so come along and join in the fun, whatever your pace. Register before your first run and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want to be timed. Catch up for a post-run coffee at the Greengrocer cafe. It's on Saturday, January 14 at Fitzroy Street, Goulburn from 8am to 9am. Email goulburnhelpers@parkrun.com.
This jazz quartet plays tunes by musicians including Dizzy Gillespie, Duke Ellington and Miles Davis. Enjoy an afternoon in the gardens with Robbie Brice on guitar, Mike Baker on keyboard, Ron McLaughlin on bass, and Steve Stanton on drums. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn on Saturday, January 14 from 1.30pm to 5pm. Phone 0407 240 635.
Bring an instrument or your voice and share songs, tunes, stories and poetry. The focus of Sunday Sessions is traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome. there are song sheets available online, or people can lead and introduce new songs or tunes. Sunday Sessions is at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn on Sunday, January 15 from 1pm to 5pm. Phone 0407 240 635.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday, January 15 at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
