On the second Friday of the month Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night. Locals and visitors are invited to listen or present an item. Everyone is welcome to the stage, including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, comedians and otherwise. Join in and show-off your talent. Each person has between 10 and 15 minutes to perform. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. There is a vocal PA available to use. To secure your spot, turn up and add your name to the whiteboard. The next open mic night is on Friday, January 13 at the Goulburn Club on Market Street, Goulburn. It runs from 7.30pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4821 2043.