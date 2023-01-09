Goulburn Post
There are some great local events on in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
Sally Foy
Updated January 9 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 1:00pm
Find something for each of your senses including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more at the Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets. Photo from file.

Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets

Buy regional produce

Find something for each of your senses including coffee, flowers, food, preserves, plants, candles, jewellery and more at the Goulburn Rotary Parkside Markets. All money raised helps to support Rotary charities and projects. The next market day is on Saturday, January 14 at Montague Street, Goulburn from 8.30am to 1.30pm. Phone 0477 258 006.

Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

