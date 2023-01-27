Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Nominations open for Ray Harvey sports foundation grants

Updated January 29 2023 - 12:28am, first published January 28 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nominations are open for the next round of Ray Harvey Sports Foundation funding. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Young sports people are being encouraged to apply for the next round of the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation grants, with applications open until 5pm on Monday, February 24.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.