Nominations open for Ray Harvey sports foundation grants

Young sports people are being encouraged to apply for the next round of the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation grants, with applications open until 5pm on Monday, February 24.
The grants seek to provide financial assistance to promising young sports people, assisting them with the necessary coaching and competitive experience required to represent Goulburn in their chosen sport, outside our region.
Nomination forms can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3HrHXyH.
Further inquiries relating to the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation can be made by contacting Kayleen Pagett on 4823 4538 or by emailing council@goulburn.nsw.gov.au.
Plenty of professional athletes have received the funding in the past like dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist Ellen Ryan.
