Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn's lawn bowls superstar named Senior Sportsperson of the Year

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 27 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 4:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Ryan was both Goulburn's Australia Day ambassador and Senior Sportsperson of the Year. Picture by Burney Wong.

As a dual Commonwealth Games gold medalist, it came as no surprise when lawn bowler Ellen Ryan was named Senior Sportsperson of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.