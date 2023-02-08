Police have released more details of a raid on a Marulan district property on Tuesday that uncovered an alleged large-scale drug operation
Officers attached to South East and Monaro Region Enforcement Squads and The Hume Police District - with assistance from the Rescue and Bomb Disposal Unit - executed a search warrant at a property on Jerrara Road, Marulan, at about 9.30am Tuesday, February 7.
Police alleged they located a large-scale cannabis cultivation set-up, with poly tunnels and hydroponic equipment. They claimed there were almost 1800 cannabis plants, as well as 10.5kg of dried cannabis leaf in a freezer, with an estimated street value of almost $10 million.
Police also seized hydroponic equipment and $3200 cash.
Two men, aged 28 and 35, were arrested nearby and taken to Goulburn Police Station, before being released pending further inquiries.
Police said all the plants were certified by an agronomist and then destroyed. The RFS was onsite throughout much of the day at the property, located some 6km from the Hume Highway junction.
Investigations are continuing.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
