Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Hundreds of cannabis plants growing at Marulan property, police allege

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 8 2023 - 3:08pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released more details of a raid on a Marulan district property on Tuesday that uncovered an alleged large-scale drug operation

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.