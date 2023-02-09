The council is set to lobby politicians for more infrastructure in Marulan to match a growth spurt in the past seven years.
Population doubled from 685 to 1428 people in the period 2016 to 2021. At the same time there were 153 new dwelling approvals and 198 land lots given the go ahead, according to council data.
"On a percentage basis, over the past two years or more Marulan is beating Goulburn's rate of growth pound for pound," the council's environment and planning director Scott Martin said.
Now Goulburn Mulwaree Council has identified the need for supporting infrastructure in Marulan as a "high priority" ahead of the March state election. It is one of six issues, including a sustainable motorsport industry, on which it wants state government action. Councillors recently endorsed the 'advocacy plan.'
An ambulance station, NSW Fire and Rescue station, high school and more medical facilities are among the wish list.
Cr Prevedello sits on the Marulan discretionary fund committtee, which disperses annual council funding. He has also taken a strong interest in the town's water and sewage upgrades.
"(Given Marulan's growth) over the past six or seven years it is very appropriate that council takes a mildly aggressive approach to securing a commitment from government," Cr Michael Prevedello said.
"Water and sewer are the key priorities. Development of these and other infrastructure are essential as the place grows."
The council's Urban and Fringe Housing Strategy projects an extra 694 houses in the town by 2036 but it could rise to 1000.
Long-term resident and Marulan and District Progress Association, Rosemary Turner, is pleased the council is championing the cause.
"There is definite pressure on water and sewer infrastructure and it's a big sticking point," she said.
"...I'm told there is a hold on (large scale) developments because of the wastewater problems and until it's upgraded, people can't subdivide. It's a problem."
Mr Martin confirmed that higher density, large-scale developments, were only receiving deferred commencement under a council policy adopted last year. They could only start when the $12 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade was complete because currently it couldn't cope. This is expected to occur by the end of 2023.
The council also hopes to finish an $8m upgrade of the drinking water treatment plant by 2024. It has flagged a connection to the Highland Source pipeline could be needed in future to meet water needs.
"The rate of Marulan's growth has certainly caught the council off guard in terms of water and sewer...Currently, the wastewater (infrastructure) is the limiting factor," he said.
Current residential zoned land can accommodate 350 lots. Earthworks for the 100 plus lot Equinox subdivision at the end of Portland Avenue are underway, along with several others.
In 2022/23, 43 new dwellings and 13 lots were approved.
Mr Martin said a draft flood study and the Housing Strategy were expected to unlock more land for development.
The council says the town is increasingly being seen as a more affordable option for houses than Goulburn or the Southern Highlands. The largest migration to Goulburn Mulwaree from 2016 to 2021 was from Wingecarribee Shire, its data stated.
It is calling on the state government to provide a new police station, an ambulance station, a NSW Fire and Rescue Brigade headquarters, a high school, more medical services and a second entry and exit off the Hume Highway for Marulan.
"With the expansion in population coupled with the increase in traffic along this important domestic route, a second entry and exit point is imperative," the council's 'advocacy plan' states.
Mrs Turner said growth was reflected in additional shops such as an IGA supermarket, pharmacy, butcher, hairdresser and cafe. But the town hoped to secure another doctor, following Dr Robert Kellett's retirement.
She argued that re-opening a second access from the highway would help stop trucks travelling through the main street.
"We get a lot of trucks coming through town day and night because they have (fuel) accounts with the Truckstop. It's a bad situation all around," Mrs Turner said.
The Progress Association was pursuing the second access as a long-term project but it required Roads and Maritime Service approval.
It has also lobbying the council for an ambulance station. Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman has taken the matter to the emergency services minister. A spokesperson for her office said she was awaiting an answer.
In addition, more tourism signage on the highway is high on the Association's agenda, along with a 'dump point' for an increasing number of caravans visiting town.
"It all takes time," Mrs Turner said.
"The council is looking favourably on Marulan now. We are the largest town in the shire and I think the council is being very cooperative. They are doing good things."
