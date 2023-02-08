As a primary school student, Tess McKenzie often looked at ArtExpress works with a mix of awe and inspiration.
By her own admission, the last thing the former junior art student expected was to one day feature in the annual exhibition.
But last Wednesday, Tess and her parents were among guests at the Art Gallery of NSW viewing her artwork, Field of my Subconscious. It was one of 43 works selected for the exhibition from a field of 8028 completed by 2022 HSC Visual Arts students.
Mulwaree High School's Matthew Phillips' HSC work was also chosen.
"It was a complete surprise and quite surreal to be standing there," Tess said.
"Normally they lean towards more traditional artwork for the exhibition but mine is more conceptual, abstract and expressive."
The former Trinity Catholic College student said her acrylic painting and accompanying 20 ceramics utilised movement, colour, shape and form to represent the complexities of her subconscious, or her "mental conflict inspiring beauty on canvas."
"Art for me is a rebellion against the reform and order I feel I must present externally and encompasses the intuitive and free-natured spirit I yearn to project outward," Tess said.
"...Artistic expression has offered me a platform to transform personal hardship into a physical entity to understand, ponder and grow to love and admire."
Tess credited her art teacher, Clare Cummins, with inspiring her to break from structure and explore a freer style.
"She's a fantastic teacher. I came to her with the concept and she immediately said she'd like to help me develop that," Tess said.
The 3.9 metre by 1.2 metre panels are filled with colour, reflecting suppressed emotions, while 'intuitive' brush strokes express internal hardship. The accompanying ceramics were inspired by cavernous structures in the painting.
Tess said she'd always been interested in art; even as a two-year-old she was splashing paint on paper. She decided to take it more seriously as a 15-year-old and then took art as a subject in Years 11 and 12.
"I've been given fantastic opportunities to pursue artistic pathways," Tess said.
"Trinity has enabled me to develop artistically and academically."
The 18-year-old plans to continue what she describes as a wonderful creative outlet but won't be pursuing it as a career. Tess is this year embarking on a Bachelor of Psychological Science and a Bachelor of Social Science at the University of Wollongong.
But she said she would never forget her ArtExpress debut and inclusion in such a "diverse and vivid range of works."
AGNSW director Michael Brand said the gallery was committed to highlighting scholarship and excellence in art education through annual programs such as ARTEXPRESS.
"As the state's leading visual arts institution, it is important that we create pathways for the next generation of emerging artists by shining a light on their artistic practice," he said.
"My congratulations to this year's students and I encourage them to continue engaging with the arts, and to continue to think creatively in the future.'
The exhibition runs at the gallery until May 7 before touring to other parts of Sydney and NSW.
