Like every year, the Goulburn Show began with the all breeds conformation double dog show and this time, it featured 2022's number one doberman in the country.
Lucifer the doberman, along with owner Brigette Bryson, took out the utility category on Friday, March 3 at the Goulburn Recreational Area.
Some of the other categories in the dog show were toys, veterans, hounds, gundogs, working, non-sporting, and terriers.
There were also plenty of breeds of dogs taking part like samoyeds, malteses and dachshunds.
The Goulburn Show resumes on Saturday and Sunday, March 4 and 5.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
