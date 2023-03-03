Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Subscriber • Photos

Goulburn Show begins with all breeds conformation double dog show

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 3 2023 - 7:23pm, first published 5:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Like every year, the Goulburn Show began with the all breeds conformation double dog show and this time, it featured 2022's number one doberman in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.