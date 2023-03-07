Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

State planners approve Marulan's Gunlake Quarry expansion plan

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gunlake Quarry near Marulan has won state approval to boost production to 4.2 million tonnes and significantly increase truck numbers. Picture supplied.

The state government has given the go ahead for a Marulan district quarry's expansion, following a lengthy assessment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.