The Southern Wildcard Race Day at the Goulburn Race Club is fast approaching and there is so much to see and do aside from the races.
The event on Friday, March 17 will feature Fashions on the Field, the under 35s precinct with a disc jockey, lawn games, bar facilities, food trucks and a complimentary drink.
Ray Hadley from 2GB will also be broadcasting his show live on the day from 9am to midday and there will be a complimentary cold breakfast.
There will also be a great 'at the track' prize up for grabs.
The prize includes:
To be in the running, racegoers must be on track on the day where they can enter the random draw at various locations on course.
Goulburn Race Club CEO Robyn Fife said it would give people another great incentive to attend the race day.
For more information, visit www.goulburnraceclub.com.au.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
