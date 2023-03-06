Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Attractions aplenty at Southern Wildcard Race Day

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 7 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Southern Wildcard Race Day is approaching. Picture supplied.

The Southern Wildcard Race Day at the Goulburn Race Club is fast approaching and there is so much to see and do aside from the races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.