The Crookwell Country Weekend is a two-day festival at the Crookwell Showground on March 18 and 19. Previously announced artists Shannon Noll, Ross Wilson and The Bushwackers, will be joined by country singer-songwriter Catherine Britt, and Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara artist Isaiah Firebrace. Isaiah will sign copies of his children's book Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About The First Peoples on the morning of March 19, and books will also be on sale. The concert will be capped off by the pyro-musical, The Colours of the Outback - a performance of pyrotechnics, flames and visual imaging all synchronised to live music by Top End drum and bass outfit eMDee. Ute owners can enter their vehicles in the the Crookwell Country Weekend Ute Competition for the chance to win $1000 and other prizes. Market stalls, entertainers, boutique shopping, live demonstrations, bushranger reenactments, camel rides and a country parade will also entertain guests. Buskers have the chance to win $3000, or a two-day recording package Old Binda Recording Studios in Crookwell. Adults can enjoy the entertainment on March 19 for $10 and children 17 and under can go for $5 each. For tickets head to Trybooking.