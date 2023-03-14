The Crookwell Country Weekend is a two-day festival at the Crookwell Showground on March 18 and 19. Previously announced artists Shannon Noll, Ross Wilson and The Bushwackers, will be joined by country singer-songwriter Catherine Britt, and Yorta Yorta and Gunditjmara artist Isaiah Firebrace. Isaiah will sign copies of his children's book Come Together: Things Every Aussie Kid Should Know About The First Peoples on the morning of March 19, and books will also be on sale. The concert will be capped off by the pyro-musical, The Colours of the Outback - a performance of pyrotechnics, flames and visual imaging all synchronised to live music by Top End drum and bass outfit eMDee. Ute owners can enter their vehicles in the the Crookwell Country Weekend Ute Competition for the chance to win $1000 and other prizes. Market stalls, entertainers, boutique shopping, live demonstrations, bushranger reenactments, camel rides and a country parade will also entertain guests. Buskers have the chance to win $3000, or a two-day recording package Old Binda Recording Studios in Crookwell. Adults can enjoy the entertainment on March 19 for $10 and children 17 and under can go for $5 each. For tickets head to Trybooking.
This is a new body of work that draws on memories of treasured family holidays to Crookwell. It's a nostalgic reflection on the passage of time and the natural environment, including large-scale paintings and a new light installation. Meagher has a sustained interest in atmospheric optical phenomena. His work references a light effect that's sometimes visible on an unobstructed distant horizon at sunset and sunrise, known as, 'The Green Ray'. The exhibition runs from Tuesday [March 14] to Saturday [March 18] at Bourke Street, Goulburn from 9am to 5pm. Phone 4823 4494.
Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than aiming for perfection. You will be guided through these exercises to develop your observational skills. These classes will increase your confidence in drawing. Learn to render shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. The course costs $200 and runs for five weeks on Tuesdays [March 14] from 1pm to 3.30pm at 205 Auburn Street, Goulburn. Price includes tuition, materials, firings and morning tea.
Explore design and colour combinations for creating a small edition of prints. In this class, we will create a multi-colored, layered print using a single print block. The reduction lino cut is a method of block printing in which each colour layer is taken from the same block. More lino is removed from the block for each layer and printed on top of the last. Complete a small series of works using the press and learn the techniques of registering for progressive alignment. Cost is $210 for this five week course at the Creative Space on Thursdays [March 16] from 1pm to 4pm. Price includes tuition, materials and morning tea. Phone 0427 832 695.
Goulburn Tennis Club proudly hosts the 2023 Goulburn Seniors Tennis Tournament from Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19. The tournament includes single age events from 30 years to over 75 years and combined doubles events from 70 years to 130 years. The tournament is run in accordance with the Tennis Australia and is a COVID safe event. There will be a tournament dinner held at the Goulburn Soldiers Club on Saturday [March 18] from 7pm. The meal will be a buffet dinner and includes hot beef and chicken dishes as well as cold meats, vegetables dishes, salads, breads and desserts. Head to the group's Facebook page for more information.
Goulburn turns up the heat to showcase the best of country racing with the Goulburn Race Club's Newhaven Park Country Championships and Southern Wild Card. Over $150,000 in prize money will be up for grabs. Full TAB, bar, food stalls, onsite bookmakers and high quality racing. Tickets to The Precinct cost $20, it's an exclusive area with a bar, DJ, seating and complimentary beverages. General gate entry for public access costs $10. Gates open at midday on Saturday [March 17] at Racecourse Drive, Goulburn. Phone 4822 2222.
Nurse Georgie is just what the doctor ordered. Winner of Best Comedy Show at this year's Adelaide Fringe Festival and following a sell-out season at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, don't miss Nurse Georgie Carroll as she performs for one night only in Goulburn. Georgie has seen it all and is bringing her hilarious award-winning stand-up to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre for one night only. You'll laugh, you'll gasp, you'll cry, it might even hurt, but it will make you better. Make sure you're there to hear it all in this very special one-off event. It's at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on March 17 from 8pm to 9.15pm. Phone 4823 4999.
This event features Celtic music, and is open to all levels of musicianship. Attendance is strictly limited to Goulburn Club members. There is also a waiting list option on the booking site. The next event is on Friday [March 17] from 7.30pm to 11pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday [March 17] from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday [March 18]. Visit the website for more information.
Holi is a festival of colour that's celebrated in the Indian tradition to mark the incoming of Spring. Held for the first time in Goulburn, this event will be a multicultural gathering for people of all age groups. Come and enjoy this festival of colour, music, dance and food on Saturday [March 18] from 11am to 5pm at Verner Street, Goulburn. Phone 0413 676 087.
Goulburn Comic Con returns to the Goulburn Recreation Area on Saturday [March 18] after a four year hiatus. Features live performances, gaming tournaments, demonstrations, cosplay competitions and over 80 market stalls selling a huge variety of comics, artworks, collectibles, jewellery, costumes, and more. Test your skills with the Australian eSports League - Goulburn eSports Cup featuring Super Smash Bros, Mario Kart, Just Dance, and Rocket League. Compete in the Warhammer, Bolt Action, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dungeons and Dragons tournaments. There are great prizes to be won and fantastic entertainment, including Alice in Wonderland and Star Wars acrobatic stunt shows, comic pictionary with artists Matthew Lin and Marcelo Baez, light sabre training, and robotics and droid demonstrations and more. Goulburn Comic Con will be a great day out for the whole family on Saturday [March 18] from 10am to 5pm at Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4435.
This internationally acclaimed Australian Fleetwood Mac Show comes to the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. A six-piece rock band explores Fleetwood Mac's extensive back catalogue. It covers all the classic ballads, blues and rock songs. There is something for every Fleetwood Mac fan to enjoy. Audience members who have seen The Australian Fleetwood Mac show in found it hard to believe they were not experiencing the real deal on stage. Fleetwood Mac spawned some of the biggest songs in recent memory, with tracks like Rhiannon, Landslide, Go Your Own Way, Dreams, The Chain, Tusk, Sara and Big Love. It's on Saturday [March 18] at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 8pm to 10.30pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Come and support local and regional stallholders. Enjoy produce, artwork and craft by local suppliers and businesses with a mix of fine art, wine, produce, homemade crafts, and second-hand treasures. It's on Saturday [March 18] from 9am to 2pm at Wallace Street, Tarago. Phone 0407 390 678.
At the Goulburn Poultry Fanciers' Society poultry auctions there is an extensive range available, which includes a wide range of waterfowl, plus the sale of equipment like incubators, feeders and carry boxes. Buyers should bring boxes, cages or other suitable containers to transport birds home after purchase. The auction starts at 9am and no late entries will be accepted. It's on Sunday [March 19] at the Goulburn Recreation Area on Braidwood Road, Goulburn from 7am to 5pm. Phone 0407 402 053.
The Bungonia Cafe is run by local volunteers for the Bungonia Progress Association. It's a not for profit group and all money raised helps pay for costs associated with keeping Bungonia Hall open to the public. Enjoy delicious country cooking and great service in a relaxed and cozy surrounding. Breakfast starts at 9am on Sunday [March 19] at the Bungonia Community Hall. For group bookings phone 0403 068 719.
