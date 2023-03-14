A memorial service for well known Greengrocer Cafe owner, Con Toparis will be held this week.
The service at Saint Saviour's Cathedral at 2pm Friday, March 17, is expected to draw a large congregation.
Tributes have flowed for the 57-year-old after he died in a crash on the Crookwell Road on Saturday, February 18.
Mr Toparis was riding his cycle when a collision occurred with a motorcycle, ridden by a 58-year-old Sydney man and his 59-year-old female pillion passenger. It occurred near the Marys Mount Road intersection just after 11am.
Police are still investigating the circumstances. Inspector Matt Hinton said there were a significant number of witnesses driving the road at the time and officers had spoken to a number of them.
Mr Toparis was a keen cyclist, and according to his family, a stickler for safety.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
