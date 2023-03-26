Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Goulburn's Bowlo Rats beat Marulan Madbulls in Goulburn District Cricket Association's First Grade competition final

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated March 27 2023 - 8:34pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Rats are finally champions of the Goulburn District Cricket Association's First Grade competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.