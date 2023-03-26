The Rats are finally champions of the Goulburn District Cricket Association's First Grade competition.
They overcame the disappointment of last year's grand final defeat to the Marulan Madbulls and managed to reverse the result this time round at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, March 18.
The away side batted first after winning the toss, but was only able to make 110 runs off 33 overs.
Although the Rats were chasing a low total, the match went right down to the wire as nerves started to set in for them with about 15 runs left to get.
At 6 for 102, they lost 2 for four to make things interesting, but the table topping side got home with two wickets left in the shed.
Daniel Munroe's innings of 43 off 81 proved to be the crucial knock the Rats needed.
"My heart was racing in the end," Rats captain Andrew Munroe said.
Losing captain Daniel Cooper said his side did everything they could to take home the trophy.
"We brought the field up towards the end because we couldn't afford to leave them out or they'd knock the total out in singles.
"We did the job in regards to claiming all the big scalps in their team, but we didn't expect Daniel Munroe to have the knock he did."
"I thought another 10 or 15 runs for us could have made a difference."
Regardless of the result, Cooper said he was proud of his side's efforts.
"We only had eight registered players, so we had to have a few fill ins from third grade," he said.
"Without them, we probably wouldn't have made the final."
The final featured the top two teams of the home and away season.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
