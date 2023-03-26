A man was lucky to have escaped more serious injury after his vehicle crashed into a power pole near Goulburn on Sunday afternoon.
Police said the male was driving towards Goulburn on Mountain Ash Road shortly after 5pm when he lost control after negotiating a bend, some 4km from the Windellama Road intersection.
The Landcruiser wagon left the road, hit a power pole and landed on its side in a paddock on the opposite side of the road.
Police said the top of the pole caught fire after a power line dropped. The vehicle landed near the pole.
Police Rescue, general duties officers, two NSW Fire and Rescue units and four RFS crews attended the scene.
Essential Energy was also called to isolate the power.
The man, the car's only occupant, managed to free himself from the vehicle.
A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said he reported mild pain in the chest area but did not sustain external injuries. He was taken to Canberra Hospital by road ambulance.
Traffic was disrupted while services were on scene.
