Local galloper To The Nines narrowly missed winning the Country Championships' Southern Wildcard race at Goulburn last Friday, but racegoer Linda Moore will be dressed 'to the nines' and heading off to Day One of The Championships at Royal Randwick on April 1 after a big on track prize win.
Moore and three friends 'qualified' themselves to attend the event courtesy of the Goulburn District Race Club.
READ ALSO:
She was on track last Friday and entered Goulburn Race Club's Championships Prize Draw and came up big, winning the four person package valued at $2500.
It includes:
Goulburn's inaugural Country Championships Southern Wildcard race day attracted a strong crowd under warm and sunny skies.
The Matthew Kelly trained I've Bean Tryin, ridden by Ellen Hennessy, snatched a last gasp win in the Southern Wildcard race and secured the 15th qualifying spot for the Newhaven Park Country Championships Final on April 1.
The Canberra galloper's win sharpened his twelve start record to five wins and three thirds.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.