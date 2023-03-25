Goulburn Post
Goulburn's Linda Moore to attend Day One of The Championships

By Goulburn Race Club
March 25 2023 - 2:00pm
Linda Moore will be attending Day One of The Championships

Local galloper To The Nines narrowly missed winning the Country Championships' Southern Wildcard race at Goulburn last Friday, but racegoer Linda Moore will be dressed 'to the nines' and heading off to Day One of The Championships at Royal Randwick on April 1 after a big on track prize win.

