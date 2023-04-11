Breanna Todkill is going to go make her way to country Victoria to learn more about Brenton, after their speed date on Farmer Wants a Wife.
The dating show premiered on April 10, where Farmer Brenton chose the Goulburnian, along with four other women, to go to his farm in Darriman.
Although we did not see much of their speed date on the show, the pair seemed to get along.
When he asked if she would move to Victoria, she said, "for the real love, for the right person, yep. Absolutely".
The 26-year-old spoke to the Goulburn Post prior to the show airing, and said the sheep and sixth-generation cattle farmer put her at ease when they met for the first time.
"I'm ready for love, to go to the farm," she was heard saying after Brenton called her name towards the end of the episode.
"I'm glad he feels something between us as well."
Aside from being "easy on the eyes" when she applied, there were other attributes about the farmer that stood out for the town planning administrator.
"He seemed like such a genuine person, who is here for the right reasons and kind," she said.
"I just want a genuine, good person.
"I want someone to love me for me, and just be a best friend in life."
Once the ladies go to the Victorian farm, one will be chosen for a one-on-one 24 hour date.
Farmer Wants a Wife continues on Channel Seven.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
