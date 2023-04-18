Goulburn Post
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Relay for Life attendees and supporters receive gratitude for efforts over past 20 years

JL
By Jacqueline Lyons
Updated April 18 2023 - 11:45am, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"Unfortunately, Goulburn Relay For Life is no longer the best way for the community to raise funds for people affected by cancer."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jacqueline Lyons

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.