"Unfortunately, Goulburn Relay For Life is no longer the best way for the community to raise funds for people affected by cancer."
That is the message from Cancer Council NSW's Community Fundraising Lead, Stephanie Lake following news that the popular Goulburn event has been cancelled.
Ms Lake said that it was not a decision that was made lightly.
"I'd like to thank the Goulburn community for their continued support of Cancer Council. It is because of people like you that we are able to invest in programs to support those living with cancer today as we lead the way to a cancer free future. I would also like to acknowledge the hard work of the Goulburn Relay organising committee, both past and present for their hard work in putting this event on over the last two decades."
Cancer Council NSW's Goulburn Relay staff partner Vanessa Ng says that the organisation will now spend the next few months acknowledging the success of the past 20 years of the event and is asking previous participants to share their memories.
More than $1 million dollars has been raised over the past 20 years of The Goulburn Relay For Life.
"We are in the process of collecting photos and stories from Goulburn Relay over the last 20 years for a commemorative book," Ms Ng said.
Stephanie Lake says that there are still many ways to contribute to Cancer Council.
Do It For Cancer, Australia's Biggest Morning Tea or getting involved in the golfing challenge, The Longest Day.
In the meantime if anyone has any stories or images to contribute to the commemorative book, they are being encouraged to email them to vanessa.ng@nswcc.org.au
